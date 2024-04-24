Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

