Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

