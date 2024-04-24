Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $98.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

