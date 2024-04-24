Visteon (VC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Visteon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a one year low of $105.76 and a one year high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.