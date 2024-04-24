Visteon (VC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Visteon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Visteon Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a one year low of $105.76 and a one year high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visteon
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visteon
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.