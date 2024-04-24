Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VITL. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,125 shares of company stock worth $6,083,396 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

