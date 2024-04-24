Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 171,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 649,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

