Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

