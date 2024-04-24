Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 10,140,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,037 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

