Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $906.54. The stock had a trading volume of 368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $951.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

