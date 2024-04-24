Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.