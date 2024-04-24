WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

WNS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. WNS has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $91.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WNS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after buying an additional 125,989 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

