Acas LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Acas LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BNOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

