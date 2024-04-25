Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,978. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.00.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.