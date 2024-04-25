Acas LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VYM traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.04. 255,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

