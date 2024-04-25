Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 30,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

