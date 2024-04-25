1,840 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

