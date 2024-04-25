Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12,702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

SCHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 357,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

