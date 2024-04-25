Bfsg LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,803,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

