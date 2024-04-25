Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 550,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.