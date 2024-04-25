Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.53. 697,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,504. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

