Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

