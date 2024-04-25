Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE ELP opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

