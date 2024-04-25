Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
NYSE ELP opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
