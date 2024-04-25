FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CXB. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

