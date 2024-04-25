CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stake Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CVR Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI opened at $33.55 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

