Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,343 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

