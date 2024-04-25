OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 31,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

