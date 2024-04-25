Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,829. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

