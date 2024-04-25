Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 32,200.0% in April

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 32,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 57,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Entain has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Entain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

