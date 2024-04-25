Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 407 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

