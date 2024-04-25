First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

First American Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE FAF traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,136. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

