Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up to $121.25

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.25, but opened at $124.89. Oshkosh shares last traded at $121.66, with a volume of 274,956 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.