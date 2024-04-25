Susquehanna Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Barclays started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

APA stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

