Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$12.13 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

