Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TDY stock traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $376.98. 684,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,589. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.66 and its 200-day moving average is $414.90. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
