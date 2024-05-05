Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Lowered by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,564. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

