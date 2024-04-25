Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.01. 841,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,564. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

