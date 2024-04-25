Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Place Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 42,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,115. Trinity Place has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.09.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 762.61% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

