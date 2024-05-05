Aion (AION) Trading Up 15% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $722.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013891 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

