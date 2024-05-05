Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $225.85 million and $7.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

