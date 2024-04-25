Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $175.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,488. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

