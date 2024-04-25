JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 232,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $213.53. 27,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

