JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,368,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $419.69. 8,477,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,527,191. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $311.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

