Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.82.

View Our Latest Report on CACI International

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $379.21 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $385.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.37.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.