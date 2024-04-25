Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $2.02 Million in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Worthington Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WS. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,682,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WS stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

