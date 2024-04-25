California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,854 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $91,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $487.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

