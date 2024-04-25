Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SEDA opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

About SDCL EDGE Acquisition

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

