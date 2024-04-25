Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Realty Income by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 199,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 174,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

