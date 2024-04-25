Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth $273,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

