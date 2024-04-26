1,267 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

