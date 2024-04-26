1,614 Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Pinola acquired 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,197.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

NLOP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Stories

